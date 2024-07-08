Orillia OPP Report Several Impaired Drivers In June

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested and charged thirty-eight drivers with impaired operation and driving related charges.

Between June 1, 2024 and July 1, 2024, officers from the Orillia detachment of the OPP were dispatched to multiple traffic complaints and conducted regular traffic patrols within the City of Orillia and surrounding townships. Members of the community called the provinces emergency service numbers to report high speed drivers and erratic driving on the province’s highways and the area’s roadways. As a result, one-hundred charges were laid over the thirty-one days by responding officers. A total of thirty-eight drivers were arrested and charged. Thirty-two vehicles were impounded, and the drivers’ licences were suspended.

Motorists are asked to prioritize safety on our roads by slowing down, driving safely, cautiously, and never drive impaired.