Orillia OPP Investigate Arson, One Person Charged

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating an arson at a residence on Barrie Rd in the City of Orillia.

On February 14, 2025, at approximately 7:00 am the Orillia OPP responded to a call from the Orillia Fire Department (OFD) of a fire at a residence on Barrie Rd.

Once on scene police were advised by OFD that the fire had been started in the hallway outside a door deliberately. Through further investigation, specifically witness statements, police were able to confirm and identify a suspect.

At 1:27 pm, police located and arrested a female at an address on West St. N

Amber Dawn Johnston, age 28, of No fixed address was arrested and charged with:

Adult Arson – Disregard for Human Life

Adult Fail to Comply with Probation Order

The accused was held for a bail hearing. No injuries were reported.