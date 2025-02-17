Assault With A Weapon In Midland Leads To Charges

One person was treated for wounds and another is facing charges following a dispute in a Midland apartment complex yesterday.

On February 14, 2025 at about 4:00 p.m., members of the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police(OPP) responded to an apartment complex on King Street in the Town of Midland following a complaint by a female saying that she had been stabbed during a dispute with another person.

Police located the victim, who was tended to by Simcoe County Paramedics and transported to hospital for her injuries which are not believed to be serious.

Officers entered into an investigation to locate the person responsible and were led to an apartment in the complex where a suspect was placed under arrest. During the investigation, it was learned that the suspect was bound by a release order with conditions following charges for a serious incident in the summer of 2024.

As a result of this investigation, Georgia Quanbury, 26 years of Midland was charged with the following offences contrary to the Criminal Code:

Assault with a Weapon

Utter Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm

Failure to Comply with Release Order

The accused was held for a bail hearing to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on February 15, 2025.