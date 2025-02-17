Port McNicoll Resident Is $250,000 Richer

Stacey Lalonde of Port McNicoll is $250,000 richer after winning a top prize with INSTANT WISH LIST.

Stacey, a mother of two, has been a regular lottery player with OLG for nearly 30 years. She enjoys playing LOTTO MAX, LOTTO 6/49, ONTARIO 49, and LOTTARIO, as well as a variety of INSTANT games. Stacey was in for the surprise of a lifetime when she recently discovered her first big win!

“I love the holiday and Christmas-themed tickets and pick them up as long as they’re available,” said Stacey during her visit to the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to claim her winnings. “I was in the store when I played my INSTANT WISH LIST ticket and uncovered my win. I thought, ‘There’s no way this is right!’ I figured I was probably just seeing things. I was in total disbelief.”

“Immediately, I shared the incredible news with my boyfriend. He was so happy for me and gave me the biggest hug,” Stacey smiled. “It’s a very exciting feeling to win, but honestly, I still can’t wrap my head around the fact that it actually happened,” she laughed. “This prize takes some weight off my shoulders.”

With her winnings, Stacey plans to pay some bills.

INSTANT WISH LIST was available for $10 a play and the top prize is $250,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.07. Visit the INSTANT page on OLG.ca for more information on this and other great games.

The winning ticket was purchased at Derek Roberts Country Store on Pine Street in Waubaushene.

