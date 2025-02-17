Lakeview Counselling & Wellness Announces New No-To-Low-Cost Counselling Initiative

Lakeview Counselling & Wellness has announced a new no-to-low-cost counselling initiative in Muskoka, called the Wellness Within Reach Program! They are a mental health clinic with locations in Huntsville and North Bay, serving children and youth, adults, couples, and families with wellness services like counselling, assessments, and medication prescriptions/management where applicable.
Lakeview has announced that through this program, they will be offering subsidized counselling sessions in Huntsville. Registration for this program opens Feb 24th at 9am. Follow on Facebook for more registration/program details soon!
Huntsville Location: 395 Centre Street North Suite 303, Huntsville, ON
North Bay Location: 222 Main Street E, North Bay, ON
Call (705) 380-5631
