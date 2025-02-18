Lake Of Bays House Fire Causes $1M In Damage On Saturday

Around 2:42 p.m. on February 15, 2025, the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Fighters responded to a structure fire on Grainger Grove Road in Lake of Bays. Crews from Station 3 Hillside, Station 2 Port Cunnington, Station 4 Baysville and Station 1 Huntsville were dispatched.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a fully involved two story home with flames through the roof. Water tanker trucks from Station 1 and 4 were critical in preventing the spread of fire as there were no hydrants nearby. The fire was safely extinguished by 8:14 p.m.; no injuries were reported. The building suffered significant damage, with estimates exceeding $1,000,000. The cause of the fire could not be determined due to the extensive damage, but it has been classified as accidental.

This incident serves as an important reminder of the need to keep your driveway clear of snow and ensure your 911 sign is clearly visible. These actions can significantly aid emergency responders in reaching you quickly and safely.