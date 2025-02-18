Huntsville OPP Now Wearing Body Worn Cameras

Officers at the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) can now be seen wearing Body Worn Cameras (BWC’s).

Why are officers wearing body worn cameras? The goal is to better enable the collection of evidence, demonstrate greater accountability and transparency, and enhance public and officer safety in the communities we serve.

The BWCs are worn on the front of the officer’s vest and are clearly visible to anyone an officer may be interacting with. The BWC will display a visible ring of flashing green lights when in standby mode which will turn to flashing red lights once the BWC begins recording.

Officers are currently being trained on the use of the new technology and full rollout for the Huntsville OPP should be completed by early spring. Officers trained are already wearing BWCs.

