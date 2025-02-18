District Of Muskoka Accepting Applications For 2025 Community Grant Program

The District of Muskoka is now accepting applications for the 2025 Muskoka Community Grant Program, which provides funding for local projects that strengthen the community and support Muskoka’s most vulnerable residents.

Two grant opportunities are available in 2025:

Pay It Forward (PIF)

Available since 2012, PIF provides grants of up to $2,500.

Open to community members or grassroots groups.

Supports projects that bring people together, fill a community need and create positive change.

Community Enhancement Fund (CE)

Available since 2020, CE provides grants of up to $10,000.

Open to non-profit community organizations and registered charities.

Funds initiatives that address poverty reduction, food security, housing, education and training opportunities, volunteer and job development, and community engagement.

How to Apply

Applications are now open and can be submitted though the Engage Muskoka Platform: 2025 Muskoka Community Grants

Deadline to apply: Friday, March 21, 2025.

Stay Connected

For updates, subscribe to the Community Grant Program project page on Engage Muskoka: 2025 Muskoka Community Grants.