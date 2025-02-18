Tims New Chocolate Chunk Cookie Is Even More Delicious And Ooey-Gooey Than Ever

A new and improved version of the beloved Tim Hortons Chocolate Chunk Cookie is available now across Canada – it’s bigger and has even more chocolate chunks!

“Our Chocolate Chunk Cookies are guest favourites year-round and they take on another special role when they are decorated as Smile Cookies every spring to help support charities across the country. We’re so excited to have reimagined them by making them bigger and with more chocolate chunks than ever before!” says Carolina Berti, Vice President of Category and Innovation for Tim Hortons.

Tim Hortons now serving scrambled eggs from 100% Canadian freshly cracked eggs! (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

“Tim Hortons cookies are baked fresh daily in our restaurants – that’s what makes them so ooey, gooey delicious. In addition to our new Chocolate Chunk Cookies, we also have a brand new Chocolate Caramel Cookie available for a limited time that guests will want to try.”

Also New at Tims:

Tims is now serving scrambled eggs, made with 100 per cent Canadian freshly cracked eggs!

Between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m., guests can order a Sausage Scrambled Egg Loaded Wrap, Bacon Scrambled Egg Loaded Wrap, or Scrambled Egg & Cheese Loaded Wrap. All Scrambled Egg Loaded Wraps also include a hash brown and the sauce that goes into the iconic Tims Farmer’s Wrap.