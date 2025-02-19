Huntsville Festival Of The Arts Now Accepting Scholarship Applications

The Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HfA) is pleased to announce the launch of its annual Scholarship Awards Program.

The Scholarship Awards foster the development of performing arts talent in our community by increasing accessibility to arts education. The program provides financial assistance for youth who are currently studying or who plan to pursue studies in music, theatre, dance, or technical skills (ie stage management, lighting or sound design). Over ninety local youth have received financial support since the program’s inception in 1997. 2024 recipients include Bridget Johnson (violin), Juniper Nuedling-Black (piano) Kara McClung (Piano, Vocal) Thomas Flynn (Acting for Theatre & Film) Xee Busse (Saxophone), Blake Quinlan (technical studies), Chloe Hawes (dance) Isaac Leonard (guitar) Malcolm Fairhall (saxophone) Ryleigh Lay (dance) Scarlett Fisher (piano) .

The Huntsville Festival of the Arts is pleased to offer two categories of funding for Junior (16 & under) & Senior (17 & older) Performing Arts Scholarships.

Junior Scholarship (16 & under): Nominations will be accepted for local youth to receive financial honorariums in support of their artistic training & development. Individual candidates may be awarded up to $300.00 towards costs of instruction or equipment to support their artistic development.

Senior Scholarship (17 & older): Applications will be accepted for local youth to receive a financial scholarship in support of their artistic training & development. Individual candidates may be awarded up to $1,500.00.

Candidates and nominees must reside in the greater Huntsville and Lake of Bays area. The deadline for applications is March 7th at 5pm.

Applicants will be evaluated by adjudicators with the approval from the Huntsville Festival of the Arts Education Committee representing the HFA board through an audition and interview on March 24th at 4pm at Trinity United Church. Performing arts applicants will perform two contrasting pieces, and participate in an interview from the selection committee. Technical skills applicants will be asked to present a portfolio and participate in an interview with the selection committee.

“We have some exceptionally talented young people in our community.” Says Scott Acton, Board President. “ At HFA, it is an honour to support those looking to pursue educational opportunities in the arts through this scholarship program.”

The Scholarship Awards Program is made possible through the HfA Education Endowment Fund. Since 1997 a total of $77,350 has been awarded to 66 Senior candidates, $16,650 to 43 junior/intermediate candidates over the same period.

For more information on the scholarship program, visit www.huntsvillefestival.ca , call 705-788-2787 or e-mail hannah@huntsvillefestival.ca