Physician Recruitment Fundraiser To Highlight Community Effort To Attract New Doctors

Ever wondered what goes into recruiting a physician to your community? The Orillia & Lake Country Physician Recruitment (OLCPR) Committee will be providing first hand experience Friday, February 21st at its Winter Wonderland Physician Recruitment Fundraiser being held at the Orillia Public Library.

The OLCPR is thrilled to showcase the extraordinary coordination and community spirit involved in hosting eight prospective physicians over the past nine weeks. From navigating Ontario’s healthcare system for internationally trained physicians to showcasing the region’s lifestyle and family integration opportunities, this monumental effort highlights that recruiting a family doctor truly takes a village.

“Physician recruitment isn’t just about jobs—it’s about community, connection, and creating a place where people want to put down roots. Our heartfelt thanks go out to the entire community, family physicians, hospital officials, council members, local businesses and dedicated volunteers, “said Marino Fernandopulle, Chair of OLCPR. “The overwhelming support we receive from local businesses and residents makes all the difference in ensuring we continue to attract and retain the physicians our region needs.”

This special evening will also showcase local food and beverage establishments, offering attendees—including our newest recruits and potential future physicians—a true taste of what makes our community exceptional.

“It’s truly inspiring to see our community come together to showcase everything Orillia and Lake Country offers,” added Melanie Delion, Community Physician Recruiter. “From medical opportunities to the joy of four-season living, our region stands out because of the community members who make it special.”

The OLCPR team remains dedicated to recruiting and retaining top talent. As these efforts continue, the community’s collective support plays a vital role in building the future of local healthcare. Join us for an evening of sipping, savouring, and supporting the future of healthcare in Orillia and Lake Country. Tickets can be purchased online at: https://trellis.org/olcpr