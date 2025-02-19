OPP Deal With Multi-Vehicle Collision On Hwy. 11 In Oro-Medonte On Tuesday

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a multi-vehicle collision on highway 11 southbound in the Township of Oro-Medonte.

On February 18, 2025, just before 10:00 a.m., officers from Orillia OPP were called to a multi-vehicle collision on highway 11 south bound, between Line 4 and Penetanguishene Road in the Township of Oro-Medonte. Officers from the Orillia detachment of the OPP along with Simcoe County Paramedics, Township of Oro-Medonte Fire and the Ministry of Transportation arrived on scene to assists the vehicle drivers. The driving conditions at the time saw high winds causing white outs from blowing snow. Highway 11 Southbound was closed for approximately two hours while vehicles and roadways were cleared. There were minor injuries reported, and individuals were treated at the scene.

All Lanes have since been reopened.

