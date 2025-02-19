Swiss Chalet Chicken Breast Nuggets Recalled Due To Pieces Of Bone

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible presence of pieces of bone.
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
This recall was triggered by the company.
There have been reported injuries associated with the consumption of this product.
|Swiss Chalet
|Chicken breast nuggets
|700 g
|066701011479
|BB 2025 SE 07
BB 2025 SE 26