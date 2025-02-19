Township Of Lake Of Bays Announces Geoff Carleton As New CAO

(Lake of Bays, ON) – The Township of Lake of Bays is pleased to announce the appointment of Geoff Carleton as the new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO).

With over 20 years of municipal experience, Geoff Carleton brings a wealth of expertise and a solid history of delivering effective and efficient municipal services to his new role as CAO, which he officially begins on March 10, 2025.

Most recently, Geoff has been serving as the Director of Public Works for the Town of Bracebridge. He has been an active participant in various regional and provincial initiatives, including:

The Provincial Watershed Advisory Group The Eastern Ontario Transportation Plan Working Group The Lake Simcoe Regional Conservation Association Working Group The Muskoka Algonquin Health Centre Regional Transportation Group The University of Waterloo Advisory Board – Transportation Optimization Strategy

Geoff has also held leadership roles, including serving as a Director for the Association of Ontario Road Supervisors and as President of the Muskoka Association of Road Supervisors.

“We are excited and look forward to the valuable contributions Geoff Carleton’s extensive experience and leadership skills will bring,” said Township of Lake of Bays Mayor Terry Glover. “On behalf of Council and the entire organization, I congratulate him on his new role as the Township’s CAO.”