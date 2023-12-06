Orillia OPP Find Two Impaired Drivers At Two Different RIDE Checks

The Orillia OPP have arrested and charged two individuals with impaired driving this past weekend in separate RIDE checks.

On December 2, 2023, shortly after 12:15 a.m., police were conducting a RIDE spot check on Ridge Road in Oro-Medonte. One driver was observed to not be wearing their seatbelt and had an open container of alcoholic beverage in the vehicle. The driver was subsequently arrested for impaired driving and transported to a local police service for further investigation.

As a result, Preston AITKEN, 27, of Barrie has been charged with:

Operation while Impaired (CC)

Operation while Impaired Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus) (CC)

Novice Driver BAC above zero (HTA)

Driver- Fail to properly wear seatbelt (HTA)

Fail to Surrender Licence (HTA)

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor (LLCA)

The accused was released on an Undertaking to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on January 9, 2024.

On December 3, 2023, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Officers were conducting RIDE on Burnside Line in Severn. Officers determined the driver of a motor vehicle was displaying signs of alcohol consumption and was subsequently arrested.

As a result, Carly Thompson, 37, of Orillia has been charged with:

Operation while Impaired

Operation while Impaired- Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

Fail to Surrender Driver’s Licence

The accused was released on an Undertaking to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on December 19, 2023.

Orillia OPP remains steadfast in its response to removing impaired drivers from our roadways. We will continue to be conducting RIDE checks throughout the holiday season. Please take a cab or rideshare service, call a friend for a ride, or make safe alternative arrangements if you consume intoxicating substances. We encourage to motoring public to call 911 if you believe you observe someone driving impaired.