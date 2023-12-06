Wanted Man Known To Frequent Midland, Orillia, Barrie

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of day parole.

Brandon McCue is described as an Indigenous male, 39 years of age, 6′ (183 cm), 209 lbs. (95 kg) with black hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos, consisting of the letters “T.R.A.P” on right fingers, “Jack Boy” on right hand. He has a skull, and oriental letters on his right arm. He has the letters “S.T.A.R.” on his left fingers and images of a skull and crown on left wrist and the letters “LV” on his left hand. He has images of a brick wall a knife and rose on his left arm. He also has two tear drops and a half star on his left cheek, and the letters “LV” on his right cheek. He has the word “Royality” above his right eyebrow. He has a five-point crown on the right side of his neck and a scorpion on the left side of his neck. He has “McCue” on upper back, and “Emily” on chest.

He is serving a two-year, six month and 12 day sentence for:

possess schedule I/II substance for purpose of trafficking x 2

possess schedule I/II substance for purpose of trafficking x 2 possess schedule I substance

fail to comply with order – being at large

The offender is known to frequent Midland, Orillia, Barrie and Oshawa.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.