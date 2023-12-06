Twice As Nice: Innisfil Resident Wins His Second Soldiers’ 50/50 Grand Prize

Jeff Kwan of Innisfil will be celebrating the holiday season with $22,015after winning the Soldiers’ 50/50 November draw, his second Soldiers’ 50/50 grand prize win.

“You enter these draws thinking it’s a great way to give back and never expect to win … and definitely not twice,” Kwan said after learning of his big win.

This is the first repeat grand prize winner for Soldiers’ 50/50 since it began in May of 2021.

Kwan first won the September Soldiers’ 50/50 grand prize in 2022. When asked how he would spend his winnings back then, Kwan assured that he would be continuing to support Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH).

“I do know that I’m buying more tickets for this month,” Kwan said after winning his first grand prize. “There’s no rule against winning more than once, right?”

Kwan initially began supporting OSMH after seeing the great care friends and family members have received at the hospital. He has continued to support Soldiers’ 50/50 by purchasing tickets each month, a strategy that has once again paid off.

His wife and two kids were just as shocked as he was to hear that they had won again.The timing could not be better for the Kwan family, as the holiday season is quickly approaching and Jeff’s truck needs repairs.

“[My wife and I] are getting to that age and saying maybe we wouldn’t exchange Christmas gifts this year,” Kwan said. “I have a funny feeling she may come up with a Christmas list soon.”

Kwan is also thinking of taking his family on a vacation, as they haven’t been away since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Soldiers’ 50/50 Festive Fortune Raffle is underway, and tickets are available to purchase through soldiers5050.ca. The 1,000 tickets for $100 package is back, and a new 224 tickets for $40 bundle may bring a festive fortune in 2024. Special early bird draws of $2,023 and $2,024 will take place on December 7th and 20th respectively. Thegrand prize draw will take place on December 29th and ticket bundles start at just $10.

Soldiers’ 50/50 raffle is managed by the Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation and works to generate funding for areas of emerging need within Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital.

To learn more about Soldiers’ 50/50, visit soldiers5050.ca or call (705) 325-2201 ext. 5890. When you win, we all win!