Correctional Officer In Penetanguishene Faces Five Charges

Correctional Officer in Penetanguishene is facing charges after being discovered in possession of contraband items within a correctional facility.

Members of the Major Crime Unit of Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were made aware of suspicions regarding an employee by staff of the Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene.

On December 4, 2023, officers and staff observed suspicious behaviour and a search was conducted. During the search, a number of items which are not permitted within the facility, were located including: cannabis and byproduct of cannabis, tobacco and lighting implements. The employee was placed under arrest by attending officers and transported to the Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment.

As a result of this investigation, Alexander Williams, 23 years old of Ramara Township has been charged with Breach of Trust by a Public Officer, contrary to the Criminal Code.

In addition, the following charges have been laid in contravention of the Cannabis Act:

Possession of Over 30 Grams Dried Cannabis in a Public Place

Possession of Illicit Cannabis

Distribute Illicit Cannabis

Possess, Produce, Sell, Distribute or Import Anything with Intention to Use It to Produce, Sell or Distribute Illicit Cannabis

Distribute Over 30 grams of Dried Cannabis

The accused in this matter was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on January 18, 2024.