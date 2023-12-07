Muskoka Continuing To Increase Access To High-Quality Affordable Child Care

Muskoka is continuing to enhance access to high-quality and affordable child care for families through the Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement (CWELCC).

In line with the provincial framework, the District will create an additional 373 CWELCC spaces in Muskoka by the end of 2026 and is continuing to make progress in increasing capacity and bringing on new operators.

Glen Orchard Public School Expansion

On November 3, 2023, the District was thrilled to take part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Glen Orchard Public School that welcomed 36 new licensed child care spaces to Muskoka Lakes Preschool. The new spaces are a result of CWELCC school-based capital funding provided through the Ministry of Education.

Stepping Stone Early Learning Academy Program Expansion

The District is excited to share that Stepping Stone Early Learning Academy is expanding the number of child care spaces at their 180 Brock Street location in Gravenhurst. As part of the CWELCC Directed Growth Strategy, the additional spaces will see 15 spaces dedicated for toddlers and 8 spaces dedicated for school age children, bringing a total of 23 new licensed child care spaces to the community, and a total of 39 spaces available at this location. Stepping Stone is undergoing final inspections and anticipating being operational mid-December 2023.

Muskoka Home Child Care Agency Welcomes New Providers

The Muskoka Home Child Care Agency (MHCCA) also continues to grow, fostering partnerships with 2 new providers who will bring 12 licensed child care spaces to Muskoka families.

“These spaces at Glen Orchard Public School, Stepping Stone Early Learning Academy, and through the Muskoka Home Child Care Agency are a testament to our partnerships with the Ministry of Education, Trillium Lakelands District School Board, and our community. It illustrates in action, our dedication to meeting the child care needs of Muskoka and meeting our goal of 373 additional spaces by December 2026.” – Heather Elliott, Director, Human Services, District of Muskoka “We know that families need access to high-quality, licensed care that goes beyond the Highway 11 corridor. Through the addition of spaces at Muskoka Lakes Preschool and through one of the new providers joining the Muskoka Home Child Care Agency, we’re seeing 42 new child care spaces available in the Township of Muskoka Lakes. This increase significantly addresses challenges in availability of licensed child care spaces in the west side of the District and supports families who are living more rural and remote.” – Arfona Zwiers, Commissioner of Community and Planning Services, District of Muskoka “This is another step forward toward more child care in Muskoka! I’m excited to see these spaces opening in the next few weeks as we work towards providing affordable child care for many, many more Muskoka families.” – Jeff Lehman, District Chair

The District has increased access to high-quality and affordable child care in Muskoka through the addition of 87 new licensed child care spaces since September 2023.

Be a Part of Muskoka’s Transformation of Early Learning and Child Care – Join the MHCCA

By joining MHCCA, you can actively contribute to the mission of providing high-quality, inclusive, and affordable child care to families in our community. Work from home, be supported by a team and make a difference in our community. Learn more about becoming an MHCCA provider at www.muskoka.on.ca/mhcca.

Contact information for licensed child care programs operating in Muskoka can be found on the District’s website at: www.muskoka.on.ca/en/children-and-seniors/licensed-child-care.aspx#Licensed-Centre-Based-Care