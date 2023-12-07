OPP Find Impaired Driver At A RIDE Check In Seguin Township

The West Parry Sound OPP have arrested and charged one person with impaired driving.

On December 5, 2023, shortly after 10:00 p.m. members of the West Parry Sound OPP were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E) checkpoint on James Bay Junction Road in Seguin Township. Officers stopped a vehicle and initiated an investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Thomas Clark, 41 years-of-age of Parry Sound Ontario was charged with Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on January 4, 2024. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers License Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The West Parry Sound OPP would like to remind motorist that the Festive RIDE campaign is in full swing and runs until January 1, 2024.