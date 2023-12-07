The Ontario government is making it easier and more convenient for families and businesses to access vital government services such as driver’s licences and health cards. Beginning in early 2024, ServiceOntario is opening new centres in select Staples Canada stores with additional locations expected to open throughout the year.

“ServiceOntario is a critical link in helping people access important government services,” said Todd McCarthy, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery. “We are working to make it easier to live and work in Ontario, with in-person access as a fundamental component of excellent service delivery. That is why we are partnering with Staples Canada, an experienced retailer with a strong presence in Ontario, to help provide services where people already live, work and shop.”

ServiceOntario’s retailer partnership program is just one way the Ontario government is working to enhance the customer experience, provide convenient access to important government services and retail services in a single central hub, and reduce the overall cost to deliver government services to the public.

“Our partnership with ServiceOntario will make it easier and more convenient for communities to access the government services they need,” said David Boone, CEO, Staples Canada. “We are continuously looking for ways to better serve our customers with meaningful programs and innovative partnerships. We look forward to launching this in the new year.”

Other innovative ways ServiceOntario is improving service delivery include: