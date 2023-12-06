OPP Lend A Hand To Support Food Drive At Georgian Bay District Secondary School

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are lending a hand to the students at Georgian Bay District Secondary School (GBDSS) for their annual food drive benefiting families this holiday season. This years event is being run by the GBDSS Student Council in partnership with the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Community Service Officer.

Donations of food can be dropped off out front of GBDSS this Thursday December 7, 2023 from 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Students are challenging the public to donate enough food and hygiene products to completely fill the OPP cruiser. These items will then be donated to the Georgian Bay Food Network that currently supports over 1,600 households providing over 3,450 people access to healthy foods per month. In turn, the students from GBDSS baking course will be baking freshly made cookies to provide to any community member that drops off a donation to the school. A list of urgently needed items are attached.

The OPP, GBDSS and Georgian Bay Food Network would like to thank the public for their support for this event. Looking forward to seeing you there!