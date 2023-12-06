Unwrapping Holiday Waste Changes: What You Need to Know

As we prepare for the holidays, it’s easy to get swept up in the festivities. Have you taken a moment to glance at your curbside collection schedule for the upcoming weeks? The holidays are all about creating memories – the District of Muskoka is helping to make the weeks ahead as seamless as possible.

Changes are coming to waste collection over the holidays, here’s what you need to know.

Curbside Collection Day Changes: ‘Tis the Season for a Temporary Shift

A temporary shift in curbside collection days is happening over the holidays. During the weeks of December 25 and January 1, regular collection days will move one day later, for those two weeks. For example – Monday routes will be collected on Tuesday, Tuesday routes collected on Wednesday, and so on. Friday collection days will move to Saturday. Online collection schedules on our website and on our App have been updated to reflect the curbside day change over the holidays.

This change accommodates the weekday festive statutory holidays, while collecting and managing waste materials conveniently. This is only a temporary shift over the holidays – schedules will go back to normal starting the week of January 8th.

Gift Your Tree a Second Life

Mark your calendars for the festive farewell of your real Christmas tree. In urban areas, scheduled pick-ups will happen during the weeks of January 8 and January 15, 2024. Trees that can be composted and are properly set at the curb will be collected and turned into nutrient-rich compost. Bid farewell responsibly – no decorations or lights, just natural green goodness.

For those outside the urban zone, trees can be delivered to any transfer station until the end of February, we’ll compost them and give your tree a second life.

Visit the collection calendar online or in the app for urban and rural schedules.

Winter hours are now in effect for all waste facility locations in Muskoka, please plan your trips. All waste facility locations will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Holiday Hooray: Curbside Garbage Limits

After the excitement, comes holiday clean-up. To help, residents with curbside collection can set out one extra garbage bag after Christmas on their regular bi-weekly garbage collection day.

To learn more about holiday waste management changes and get your customized collection calendar, visit our website at www.muskokawaste.ca and download our Muskoka Recycles app.