Midland Resident Wins $50,000 With Instant Crossword

Beverley Chapple of Midland is celebrating after winning a $50,000 top prize with INSTANT CROSSWORD.

Beverley, a retiree, says she has been a regular lottery player for decades and INSTANT CROSSWORD is her favourite. “I also enjoy holiday INSTANT games. This is my first big win,” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings.

The great grandmother discovered her win while playing her ticket at home. “I was so excited because I thought I won $10,000 at first. I called my children to share the news and they came over and checked the ticket on the OLG app. That’s when we realized it was actually $50,000!” Beverley smiled. “I was shaking with excitement! I started to facetime the rest of my family to share the news.”

“I want to do some things around the house with these winning. But more than anything, I want to enjoy seeing my bank balance for a while!” she laughed.

INSTANT CROSSWORD is available for $3 a play and the top prize is $50,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.91.

The winning ticket was purchased at King’s Little General Convenience on King Street in Midland.

