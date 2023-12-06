Boots And Hearts Music Festival Releases 2024 Headliners

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8TH AT 10AM ET

Following a spectacular year with record-breaking attendance and a widely-celebrated cross-genre line-up, Republic Live, producers of the internationally acclaimed, multi-award-winning music festival Boots and Hearts, unveil the headliners and first round of performers for the 2024 Boots and Hearts Music Festival, taking place August 8-11 at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ontario.

2024’s edition of the festival will include CMA Award winning entertainer Cody Johnson, who makes his Boots and Hearts debut headlining Friday night, along with fan favourites and multi-award winning GRAMMY® Award nominated artists, Thomas Rhett and Jason Aldean who return to the festival for their third time to headline Saturday and Sunday night respectively.

“We are immensely grateful to the fans and the country community for embracing our continued growth and the achievement of new milestones year after year. We have just celebrated our two most successful years in the history of Boots and Hearts, and we eagerly anticipate the return of our loyal Boots family for yet another incredible year. I am extremely proud to be a member of a team that consistently pushes boundaries and continues to be recognized as a leading festival on an international scale. As they say, the harder you work, the luckier you get.” – Eva Dunford, Co-Founder.

Boots and Hearts has also confirmed the first round of performers including 2023’s CMA Duo of the Year Award winners Brothers Osborne, who will play the festival for their first time, and GRAMMY® Award winning artist Carly Pearce who returns for her second time. Additional artists set to take the stage in 2024 include Megan Moroney, NEEDTOBREATHE, Nate Smith, Lonestar and Madeline Merlo.

“We’re always striving to bring firsts to our festival, and this year is no exception with half of the artists announced today debuting for their first time at Boots and Hearts. Whether it’s new up and coming powerhouse artists like Megan Moroney, legendary acts like Lonestar or country’s new favourite headliner Cody Johnson; we can’t wait for the artists to experience the energy our crowd brings when they step on stage. We’re excited about our announcement today and we’re looking forward to sharing our full lineup in the new year.” – Brooke Dunford, Director of Talent Buying & Business Development.

After more than a decade of #BootsLife, the four-day, multi-stage festival is as known for featuring top artists from around the world as it is for providing unwavering support for emerging talent and has earned Republic Live multiple awards for their premiere event experiences. Adding new accolades to an ever-expanding resume which includes recognition from the Academy of Country Music for Festival of the Year, Boots and Hearts secured a sixth win for Country Festival of the Year at the 2023 CCMA Awards earlier this year, with Brooke Dunford (Director, of Talent Buying & Business Development) also taking home the Ron Sakamoto Talent Buyer or Promoter of the Year trophy.

Weekend passes and single day tickets are available for sale on Friday, December 8th at www.bootsandhearts.com. Please continue to visit the website for more exciting announcements, and information about RV and tent camping for the 2024 Boots and Hearts Music Festival.

CONNECT WITH BOOTS AND HEARTS

WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TIKTOK | TWITTER | YOUTUBE