Ontario Maintains Strong International Standing In Math, Reading And Science

“I am proud to share that the PISA 2022 results released this morning show that Ontario has maintained its strong international standing in math, reading and science. Students across the province are the best educated in Canada and the world.

In all three categories, 15-year-olds in Ontario performed well above the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) average. Of 81 international jurisdictions, Ontario ranked second overall in reading internationally and nationally. The province’s results in science were among the top 10 internationally and second in Canada. Finally, Ontario’s math results were within the top 15 internationally and second nationally.

These findings affirm our government’s investments and back to basics focus in math, reading, writing and STEM have helped maintain Ontario’s world-class education system. It also clearly demonstrates Ontario’s focus on keeping children in stable classrooms and investing in reading, writing and math has helped to drive a strong recovery from the global pandemic compared to other international jurisdictions.

Our government is unwavering in its commitment to keep students in class without interruption while strengthening foundational learning that helps prepare students for the jobs of tomorrow.

Together, we will continue to ensure students graduate with a competitive advantage that will lead them to high-paying jobs, the ability to own a home, and a life of opportunity.”

This school year, the government has invested more than $27 billion in school boards. With $700 million more in base education funding than last year, Ontario students are benefiting from access to 2,000 more educators, including teachers with specialized expertise in literacy instruction, doubling the number of math coaches in classrooms, and staffing to support the transition to high school and de-streaming, as well as hiring a Math Lead in every school board, and the creation and deployment of a Math Action Team to drive change and improve math achievement.