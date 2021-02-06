Orillia OPP Charges Driver With Possession Of Methamphetamine

The Orillia OPP arrested and charged a driver with possession of Methamphetamine following a traffic complaint in Orillia.

On February 04, 2021, at 7:30 p.m., officers received a call from a concerned citizen reporting a possible impaired driver that was headed to Albert Street, Orillia. Officers located the car pulling into the driveway of a home and spoke with the driver. There were no signs of impairment detected, but during the interaction, a small quantity of, what is believed to be, Methamphetamine was located and seized. Officers also discovered that the driver’s license was currently under suspension.

As a result, Samuel Salisbury, age 40, of Ramara, has been charged with possession of a schedule I substance – Methamphetamine and driving while under suspension.

The accused was released and is set to appear on April 13, 2021 in court.