Snow Squalls Continue Today And Possibly Into Sunday Morning

Snow squall warning continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Local snowfall amounts up to 20 cm are possible today. These snow squalls could persist until Sunday morning with an additional snowfall amount of 10 cm.

Given the strong winds gusting up to 60 km/h, areas of near zero visibilities in heavy snow and blowing snow will make travel hazardous across the region.

Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Road closures are possible.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Snow squall warning continued for:

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Oxtongue Lake – Fort Irwin – Northern Haliburton County,

Snow squalls will continue today.

Locally heavy snow squalls will continue to affect the region today. These snow squalls are expected to weaken this evening.

Local snowfall amounts up to 15 cm are possible by this evening.

Given the strong winds gusting up to 60 km/h, areas of near zero visibilities in heavy snow and blowing snow will make travel hazardous across the region.

Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Road closures are possible.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.