RVH Now Has COVID Cases In The Cancer Palliative Unit

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), in consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on the Cancer Palliative unit, with two patients testing positive.

That brings the total number of units currently in outbreak to three. All those units are closed to new admissions.

All patients on those units have been swab tested, are safely isolating in their rooms and are being monitored closely for symptoms. Patients who have been previously discharged from the unit will be contacted by public health and advised to self-isolate in their homes.

RVH has implemented its Outbreak Management Protocol which includes enhanced cleaning, surveillance, education and frequent communication to patients. RVH already has a ‘no visitor’ restriction in place and, in keeping with our policy, visitors will be permitted based on compassionate grounds only.

By the numbers:

*as of February 5

TCU

8 patients

9 staff

2 outbreak-related patient deaths

Seniors Care

4 patients

1 outbreak-related patient death

Cancer and Palliative

2 patients