Orillia OPP Charge Two People For Impaired Driving

The Orillia OPP have arrested and charged two individuals with impaired driving over an eight-hour period.

On October 28, 2023, shortly after 4:45 p.m., police were dispatched to reports of a motor vehicle collision in the west end of Orillia. While there were no injuries from the collision, one driver was determined to be impaired and subsequently arrested by police.

As a result, Christopher Haupt, age 48, of Orillia has been charged with:

Operation while Impaired

Operation while Prohibited

Careless Driving

The accused was released on an Undertaking to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on December 5, 2023.

On October 29, 2023, at approximately 12:10 a.m., Officers were conducting RIDE on Atherley Road in the City of Orillia. Officers determined the driver of a motor vehicle was displaying signs of alcohol consumption and was subsequently arrested.

As a result, Harry LILLY, age 42, of Orillia has been charged with:

Operation while Impaired- Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released on an Undertaking to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on November 28, 2023.

Orillia OPP remains steadfast in its response to removing impaired drivers from our roadways. Please take a cab or rideshare service, call a friend for a ride, or make safe alternative arrangements if you consume intoxicating substances. We encourage to motoring public to call 911 if you believe you observe someone driving impaired.