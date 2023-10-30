Happy Halloween Safety Tips From The CAA

CAA South Central Ontario (SCO) is reminding motorists and trick-or-treaters to be safe, visible and vigilant tomorrow night on Halloween.

Normally quiet streets can become busy with trick-or-treaters, and excited children may not be watching for oncoming traffic.

So it’s important for motorists to slow down and anticipate children running from driveways, front yards and between parked cars. Motorists should also turn their headlights on 30 minutes before sunset.

Trick-or-treaters should stick to sidewalks and cross at marked crossings, and costumes should be bright and include reflective items or accessories while out and about.

What motorists can do to stay safe:

Keep your eyes peeled behind the wheel: Excited trick-or-treaters may not always be looking out for oncoming traffic. Continually scan not only the road ahead, but also driveways, front yards and the spaces between parked cars. Slow down and obey road signs: Give yourself extra time to get to your destination and obey all road signs. Turn your headlights on: While it’s important that motorists see trick-or-treaters, children also need to be able to see cars. Turn your headlights on 30 minutes before sunset and keep them on when it’s dark.

What pedestrians can do to stay safe: