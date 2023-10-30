TELUS Donates $10,000 To Georgian’s Student Food Bank To Honour Past President

The TELUS Friendly Future Foundation is contributing $10,000 to the Georgian College Food Locker at the Barrie Campus in honour of past Georgian President Dr. MaryLynn West-Moynes.

West-Moynes, who retired from Georgian last year, chaired the TELUS Barrie and Central Ontario Community Board and is retiring from that position after more than six years. In honour of her service, TELUS is contributing a grant of $10,000 towards the Georgian Food Locker, an on-campus food bank operated by the Georgian College Students’ Association (GCSA).

“During MaryLynn’s tenure as chair, the board has provided close to $600,000 in support of over 90 grassroots projects, charities and organizations in the Barrie and Central Ontario region,” said TELUS representative Maija Craig, Manager, Community Investment. “This donation is in honour of MaryLynn’s retirement and in recognition of her exemplary leadership, strategic vision, community knowledge and her unwavering commitment to creating a friendlier future for youth in our community.”

TELUS’ grant will specifically assist in purchasing a variety of culturally diverse foods to make Georgian students feel more at home. The Georgian Food Locker was established to address food insecurity among students in times of need. Last year alone, it served more than 3,600 students and is on track to serve even more this year.

“The dedicated work our student leaders undertake every day to help alleviate hunger among the student body is inspiring and it gives hope to students, in a most respectful and dignified way,” said Kevin Weaver, Georgian President and CEO. “We deeply appreciate TELUS’ generosity and MaryLynn’s kindness for designating Georgian as the beneficiary of this tribute grant from TELUS. Like TELUS, Georgian has long benefited from MaryLynn’s leadership and commitment to the well-being of our students and our community.”

West-Moynes said she was honoured by the tribute from TELUS in its creation of this grant.

“My time as chair of the TELUS Barrie and Central Ontario Community Board was a truly impactful experience. Food insecurity on campus is a pressing issue and I know this grant will deliver new levels of help in the lives of students,” she said.

To learn more about supporting Georgian’s Food Locker, visit GeorgianCollege.ca.

To learn more about TELUS’ commitment to giving back, visit telus.com/socialimpact.