Feds Investing $400K To Support Community Economic Development In Almaguin Highlands

FedNor funding will support sustainable economic growth and contribute to area-wide economic development.

Township of Armour, ON – Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario – FedNor

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, announced a FedNor investment of $400,000 in the Township of Armour to support the work of the Almaguin Community Economic Development Department (ACED) in creating sustainable economic growth across the region. ACED consists of nine current members from across East Parry Sound, including the Townships of Perry, Armour, Ryerson, Strong, and Joly; the villages of Burk’s Falls, Sundridge, and Strong; and the Almaguin Highlands Chamber of Commerce.

This project will support the continued operations of ACED and its membership and will help strengthen existing partnerships between ACED members. It will also help to attract new municipal members, based on the successes of the ACED since it was formed in 2019. The funding announced today will build on the solid foundation for economic development established by ACED members and will encourage ongoing investment in the area as well as the long-term delivery of economic development services along the Highway 11 corridor between Muskoka and North Bay.

Direct benefits expected to occur as a result of today’s investment include the ongoing engagement of eight municipalities and the assistance of six others in the delivery of area-wide community economic development. It will also maintain nine existing alliances with regional partners involved in area-wide economic development, and see over $350,000 leveraged from municipal and business partners. In addition, the project will see two jobs maintained, the development of one additional industrial park in the region, and the completion of an internal study on housing in the region.