More Than Half Of Canadians Admit To Eating Their Kids’ Halloween Candy

A recent Ipsos survey commissioned by hello products reveals some spooky findings about the Halloween candy consumption habits of Canadians and their oral care routine. No ghosting here – key findings include:

Nine in ten (90%) Canadian parents say they make their children brush their teeth thoroughly before bed on Halloween night

Almost six in ten (57%) Canadians who hand out Halloween candy say they have to run out to buy more before October 31 st because they’ve already eaten some of it;

because they’ve already eaten some of it; More than half (58%) of Canadian parents admit to eating their kids’ Halloween candy after they’ve gone to bed;

British Columbians appear to have the biggest sweet tooth nationwide as significantly more fess up to making multiple grocery runs to replenish their trick-or-treating supply;

10% of Canadian parents give their kids a pass on brushing their teeth before bed on Halloween night.

“It’s reassuring to know that nine in ten (90%) Canadian parents have a brush time routine with their children that they follow every night before bed including on Halloween night,” says Salma Kaddouri, Integrated Marketing and Communications Lead at Colgate-Palmolive. “Poor oral health can be scary, leading to cavities and tooth decay. Being mindful of candy consumption is important, and prioritizing an established oral care routine while having fun in the process is a step in the right direction.”

