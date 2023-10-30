Break And Enter Suspect In Sundridge Faces Four Charges

(Police arrested and charged one person after a report of a break and enter.

On Saturday October 28, 2023, shortly after 4:00 p.m., members of the OPP, responded to a break and enter at a residence on Paget Street in the Village of Sundridge.

Through investigation police were able to identify and locate the accused.

As a result of the investigation, Donald Hart, 49-years-old, of Sundridge, Ontario was arrested and charged with:

· Break, enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence

· Assault

· Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm

· Resist peace officer

The accused was held for Bail Court and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on October 30, 2023, in Parry Sound.