Break And Enter Suspect In Sundridge Faces Four Charges

(Police arrested and charged one person after a report of a break and enter.
On Saturday October 28, 2023, shortly after 4:00 p.m., members of the OPP, responded to a break and enter at a residence on Paget Street in the Village of Sundridge.
Through investigation police were able to identify and locate the accused.
As a result of the investigation, Donald Hart, 49-years-old, of Sundridge, Ontario was arrested and charged with:
· Break, enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence
· Assault
· Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm
· Resist peace officer
The accused was held for Bail Court and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on October 30, 2023, in Parry Sound.