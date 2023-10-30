Break And Enter Suspect In Sundridge Faces Four Charges

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

(Police arrested and charged one person after a report of a break and enter.

On Saturday October 28, 2023, shortly after 4:00 p.m., members of the OPP, responded to a break and enter at a residence on Paget Street in the Village of Sundridge.

Through investigation police were able to identify and locate the accused.

As a result of the investigation, Donald Hart, 49-years-old, of Sundridge, Ontario was arrested and charged with:

·        Break, enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence

·        Assault

·        Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm

·        Resist peace officer

The accused was held for Bail Court and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on October 30, 2023, in Parry Sound.  

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here