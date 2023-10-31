Ontario Connecting More Women to Breast Cancer Screening Earlier

The Ontario government is connecting significantly more people to breast cancer screening by lowering the eligibility age of self-referral for publicly funded mammograms through the Ontario Breast Screening Program from 50 to 40 beginning in fall 2024.

This historic expansion will help more than 305,000 people connect to important screening services to detect and treat breast cancer sooner. It is estimated that this will add an additional 130,000 mammograms that can be completed per year.

“Nearly 12,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year, and we know early detection and increased access to care saves lives,” said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “That is why our government is taking this important step today to expand the Ontario Breast Screening Program to connect more than 305,000 additional people to the services they need to ensure timely diagnosis and access to treatment as early as possible.”

Research has shown that regular screening, including mammography can help detect breast cancer before it has the chance to spread. By lowering the age of self-referral for mammograms, eligible Ontarians aged 40-49 who don’t have a primary care provider will be able to connect to screening more easily by self-referring through any OBSP site. It also encourages more woman to have conversations with their health care provider about their risk factors and benefits of screening to determine if it is right for them.

“Expanding screening for breast cancer is another step we’re taking to build a more connected and convenient health care system,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance. “The people of this province can have confidence as our government moves ahead with our responsible and targeted approach to building a strong Ontario, that we will continue to provide better services for you and your family.”

As part of Your Health: A Plan for Connected and Convenient Care, the Ontario government is connecting more people to the services they need, when they need it. Over the coming months, OBSP sites will prepare for this expansion by increasing capacity and working with the Ministry of Health to develop a public reporting tool that allows people to view appointment wait times across the province.