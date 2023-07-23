Orillia OPP Arrest A Driver With Over Three Times The Legal Limit

The Orillia OPP Detachment arrested and charged a male driver with impaired operation related charges.

On July 21, 2023, just after midnight, officers from Orillia OPP responded to an area Provincial Park, in Ramara Township for reports of a male driving while intoxicated. Officers patrolled the area and located a vehicle matching the description and were led to an impaired operation driving investigation.

As a result, Thomas Trevayne, 30-year-old, from Whitby has been charged with:

Operation while impaired-alcohol

Operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges at a later date in August 2023. As a result of these charges, his driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days, and vehicle impounded for a period of 7 days.

