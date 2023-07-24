Gravenhurst Man Charged Again For Theft From Vehicles

Bracebridge OPP has charged one man with multiple criminal offenses in relation to vehicle entries in Gravenhurst.

On July 21, 2023, police received reports from several residents in the area of Lorne Street in Gravenhurst indicating that their vehicles had been entered and various items were stolen during the early morning hours of that day. The investigation was conducted with the assistance of a Bracebridge OPP Scenes of Crime Officer and police subsequently arrested and charged 33-year-old Randy Shanks of Gravenhurst with the following:

Theft X 3

Mischief X 2

Trespassing at Night X 5

He was held in custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, ON on Monday July 24, 2023 to answer to his charges.

Police are reminding residents to ensure that their vehicles are locked and if possible, parked in an area that provides lighting.