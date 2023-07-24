Lake Of Bays Man Fighting For His Life After Collision On Hwy. 11 In Bracebridge

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a single motor vehicle collision that caused significant traffic delays on Highway 11 North in Bracebridge.

Police along with Muskoka Paramedic Services and Bracebridge Fire Department responded to reports that a single vehicle had left the roadway and rolled on Highway 11 North just south of Stephenson Road 1 in Bracebridge on Sunday July 23, 2023 at 5:40 p.m. The lone occupant, a 61-year-old Lake of Bays man, was transported to hospital and further transferred to a Toronto area hospital with life-altering injuries.

Highway 11 North was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Traffic and Collision Investigation Unit (TTCI) continued the investigation.

