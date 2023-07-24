Two Dead, Another Hurt After ATV Collision In Perry Township

On Sunday July 23rd, 2023, at approximately 6:50 p.m., members of the Almaguin Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Muskoka Paramedic Service (MPS), Parry Sound District Emergency Medical Service (EMS) and the Perry Fire Department responded to a single All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) accident involving three persons on Stewart’s Road.

A 42-year-old person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A 5-year-old person was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later succumb to their injuries.

A 9-year-old person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not release any names at this time.

Members of the OPP Crime Unit and OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (T.I.M.E.) is assisting with the investigation.

Currently the investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCCO-OFPS).