Manna Food Bank Of Bracebridge Holding Food Drive Aug. 3-5, 2023

Manna Food Bank of Bracebridge is holding a food drive from August 3-5, 2023.

The event will be held at Stevens’ Your Independent Grocer on Wellington Street in Bracebridge

The event will run Thursday 9-5, Friday 9-5 and Saturday 9-noon

Manna will have two boats at the entrances to the store and shoppers will be encouraged to fill the boats with non-perishable food items or personal care items.

Since 1989 Manna has provided food relief to thousands of people and families across Muskoka

Manna currently provides food to 600 – 700 people a month. Close to 50% of those served are children.

Manna is a registered charitable corporation.

Click Here to visit the website