Manna Food Bank Of Bracebridge Holding Food Drive Aug. 3-5, 2023

Manna Food Bank of Bracebridge is holding a food drive from August 3-5, 2023.
The event will be held at Stevens’ Your Independent Grocer on Wellington Street in Bracebridge
The event will run Thursday 9-5, Friday 9-5 and Saturday 9-noon
Manna will have two boats at the entrances to the store and shoppers will be encouraged to fill the boats with non-perishable food items or personal care items.
Since 1989 Manna has provided food relief to thousands of people and families across Muskoka
Manna currently provides food to 600 – 700 people a month. Close to 50% of those served are children.
Manna is a registered charitable corporation.
Click Here to visit the website