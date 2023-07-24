Heat-Line Family Supports South Muskoka Hospital Foundation

Heat Line Freeze Protection Systems has come on board as the newest Gold Level Business Partner of the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation. The family-run company, based out of Haliburton, has been in operation since 1988.

“Our family, our team, and I’m sure many of our customers have had to use the South Muskoka Hospital over the years. It’s important to do our part to ensure they have the equipment they need, when they need it.” says owner Lorne Heise, “we’re proud to support health care for all.”

“We’re extremely grateful for the support from the Heat-Line team and family.” says Foundation Executive Director Leah Walker, “We now have over twenty businesses that have stepped up to support quality health care and hope both the businesses, and their customers, are proud of the difference they are making.”

To learn more about South Muskoka Hospital Foundation’s Business Partner Program, visit

www.healthmuskoka.ca/businesspartnerprogram