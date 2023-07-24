Ted Fullerton’s Solo Exhibition Opening This Friday At The Orillia Museum Of Art & History

The Orillia Museum of Art & History (OMAH) is opening a new art exhibition this Friday, July 28, 2023. Ted Fullerton’s first solo exhibition at the museum, entitled, The Serpent’s Egg, will include paintings, drawings, mixed media and sculpture. The exhibition is curated by OMAH’s arts programming coordinator, Tanya Cunnington.

Tanys says, “I have been a huge admirer of Ted Fullerton’s work for some time now, so I am very pleased to be able to present this exhibition to our members and visitors. This exhibition expresses Ted’s interest in transformation, fertility, wisdom, healing, and the renewal of life.”

There is a special opening reception for this exhibition at OMAH this Friday, from 5 to 7pm. Ted Fullerton will be in attendance and will be providing remarks about his work at 5:30pm.

The exhibition concept is based on the serpent’s egg, which exists in many different cultures. For this exhibition, the artist explored the Greek myth of the Orphic Egg, where an egg embraced by a serpent is the source of the universe and from this egg hatched the primordial deity Phanes who in turn created the other gods. The egg with a serpent wound around it, also signifies the axis mundi, a place of connection between heavenly and earthly realms.

The serpent or red snake, is an image Ted Fullerton has explored within his work for many years.

Ted Fullerton says, ““In poetry words take on meaning beyond their initial intent, in my work, images take on meaning beyond their initial intent. As a result, the interpretation and experience of my sculptures, paintings, prints or drawings enables the observer to experience an idea anew and in a deeply personal way.”

Ted Fullerton was a professor and head of the Fine Art Program at Georgian College, School of Design and Visual Art Barrie, ON from 1978-2013. He has exhibited in a Georgian College visual arts faculty group exhibition at the museum and was also a juror for the 2018 annual visual arts landscape exhibition, Tradition Transformed.

He has participated in over 70 solo exhibitions and 110 group exhibitions.Ted was awarded Excellence in the Arts by the City of Barrie in 2010, the Georgian College Board of Governors Award of Excellence in 2012 and has been a member of the Royal Canadian Academy since 2009.

Ted was recently invited by the European Cultural Centre to exhibit in Venice,Italy during the 2022 Venice Biennale at the exhibition venues of Palazzo Bembo, Palazzo Mora and Marinaressa Gardens.

The exhibition will be at OMAH until October 7, 2023. The museum is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11am to 4pm and until 7pm on Thursdays.