Suspects To Identify After Break And Enter On Ontario Street In Bracebridge

Bracebridge OPP received another report of a Break and Enter on Ontario Street in the Town of Bracebridge. On July 24th, 2023 at 10:20 a.m.

The homeowner observed two males on security camera gain entry to the home by smashing the rear patio door. Two suspects fled on foot after helping themselves to various items in the home.

Similar events were reported to police on July 5th, 2023 on Ontario Street and it is unknown at this time if they are related. The suspect(s) are described as follows:

(1) Caucasian male approximately 5″8 wearing dark pans, black t-shirt, dark Under Armour hat, black backpack with short grey hair with a grey trimmed beard.

(2) Caucasian male approximately 5″8 wearing blue button up shirt, blue jeans, black pack with short grey hair. Both males are described as 40-45 years of age.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.