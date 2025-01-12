Orillia Launches Transformative Small Business Growth Program

Fuel Innovation, the City of Orillia’s Innovation Collective, in partnership with Sandbox Centre (SBX), is excited to announce the launch of the SBX Good to Grow program, an initiative designed to equip local businesses with the tools and strategies needed to achieve sustainable growth and financial resilience.

Targeted at established small businesses across Orillia and Lake Country (the City of Orillia, Chippewas of Rama First Nation, and Townships of Oro-Medonte, Ramara, and Severn), this unique initiative supports companies with three or more years of operation in their market, two-to-15 full-time employees, and a commitment to strategic growth.

“We are excited to bring the SBX Good to Grow program to Orillia,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “This initiative offers local businesses the tools and guidance they need to scale sustainably and confidently, strengthen their strategies, and contribute to Orillia’s economic vitality. By supporting our entrepreneurs, we’re fostering a stronger and more resilient business community.”

The program, running throughout February 2025, offers a select cohort of 10 businesses an exclusive opportunity for strategic development. Participants will explore key topics such as financial risk management, industry benchmarking, balance sheet optimization, and strategic investment planning. Delivered through a hybrid model, the program includes two self-paced virtual modules, an in-person workshop, and personalized guidance from leading strategists and financial analysts.

“Small businesses make up more than 98 per cent of Canada’s employers. This group commonly falls between the cracks of the business support ecosystem once they are ‘in-market.’ SBX Good to Grow addresses this gap by garnering guided support focused on operational efficiency and strategic revenue investment,” said Jesse Kerr, Senior Manager Innovation & Partnerships at Sandbox Centre. “Good to Grow was created by Sandbox in partnership with the County of Simcoe to bring needed support to in-market entrepreneurs and businesses across the region.”

Businesses can apply by Jan. 24, 2025, through the online application form. Applications will be reviewed by a selection committee, and successful businesses will gain access to a $1,500 cohort package for a fee of $350. Only selected applicants will be contacted for next steps.

The program is funded in part by the County of Simcoe’s Entrepreneurship Innovation Fund. For more information, visit orillia.ca/innovation.