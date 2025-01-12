The Northern Ontario Service Deliverers Association (NOSDA), in collaboration with the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) and the Ontario Municipal Social Services Association (OMSSA), has partnered with HelpSeeker to release a groundbreaking report on Ontario’s homelessness crisis.

The report, “Municipalities Under Pressure: The Human and Financial Cost of Ontario’s Homelessness Crisis,” quantifies the current and projected scope of homelessness, outlines the financial investments needed to achieve functional zero chronic homelessness by 2035, and identifies the funding gap across all levels of government.

“It is deeply concerning that homelessness has increased by 204% in Northern Ontario and that it could increase to 26,663 people by 2035. The impacts on our communities have been devastating. Municipalities cannot face this alone. We need all orders of government to step up and make real commitments to end chronic homelessness across the province. We need decisive action, now.”

~ Michelle Boileau, NOSDA Chair and Mayor, City of Timmins

“As the Mayor of the largest urban municipality in the most southern area of Northern Ontario, I am amazed, yet sadly not surprised to see the findings laid out in the HelpSeeker report and thank NOSDA, AMO, and OMSSA for partnering on this project to provide real data on the human and financial cost of Ontario’s homelessness crisis. Regardless of how much progress we seem to make, it appears that the homelessness crisis is not going away, and while it may look different in some communities than others, it is something that can only be addressed through the continued collaboration of all levels of government to fund meaningful change.”

~ Jamie McGarvey, Mayor of the Town of Parry Sound