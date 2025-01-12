Traffic Stop On Hwy. 400 In Oro-Medonte Leads To Several Charges

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a male driver after conducting a traffic stop.

On January 10, 2025, just after 3:40 p.m., officers of the Orillia OPP were on Highway 400 northbound in Oro-Medonte when a motor vehicle was observed traveling at a high rate of speed. As a result, police conducted a traffic stop. Through investigation and speaking with the male driver, police determined the driver was impaired and wanted on CBSA warrant.

As a result, Timothy Persaud 38-year-old, of Brampton has been charged with:

  •          Adult Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs
  •          Adult Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80plus)
  •          Adult Speeding 1 -49 Km/h over posted limit
  •          Adult Drive motor vehicle – no licence
  •          Adult Fail to notify change of address
  •          Adult Fail to apply for permit on becoming owner
  •          Adult Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

