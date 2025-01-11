Macaulay Public School students showcase their STEM design challenges

In an exciting display of creativity and engineering prowess, a Macaulay Public School Grade 7 and 8 class recently completed their science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) hydraulic and pneumatic design challenges.

These projects, inspired by Skills Ontario’s Junk Drawer Races, are part of an initiative to foster critical thinking and problem-solving skills, allowing students to delve into the world of fluid mechanics and engineering systems.Students were tasked with designing a system that uses water and/or air to transfer force. Using syringes, tubes, and other materials, students built working models of hydraulic lifts, cranes, and other machines that mimicked real-world applications.

“It was so cool to see how you can use water/hydraulics to make so many different things. When you look around the room there are cranes, bridges; so many different applications,” said Grade 8 student, Reed H.

By experimenting with different materials and configurations, students learned about the power of hydraulics in industries like construction and manufacturing. According to Grade 7 student, Tyler M, “Hydraulic arms are used in all kinds of things like excavators and backhoes. Canada actually made one for the space station. I learned that it is a lot harder to do stuff than it looks. We had to move things around a bunch to get it to work properly. I prefer figuring things out by myself way more than being told how to do it.”

These hands-on projects allowed students to develop skills in teamwork, design thinking, and scientific analysis, all while having fun. “You learn better when you are having fun, and this is fun!” said Grade 8 student, Nicky R.

The hydraulic and pneumatic challenges not only highlighted the importance of fluid dynamics in engineering, but also inspired students to think critically about the technologies shaping their world. With their innovative designs, these young engineers have proven that the future of STEM is in great hands!