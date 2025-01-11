Cochrane Resident Pleads Guilty To Dumping One Bag Of Garbage On Public Lands

The Ontario government is safeguarding public lands by ensuring individuals do not dump garbage.

John Sullivan of Cochrane pleaded guilty to dumping one bag of garbage on public lands, which is a violation under the Public Lands Act. He was fined $1,001.

The court heard that on October 8, 2023, James Bay Enforcement Unit conservation officers based in Cochrane were patrolling in Hanna Township, south of Cochrane. The officers discovered that garbage had been deposited on public lands at the Little Lake access point parking lot. The investigation led conservation officers to Sullivan who admitted to the offence.

Justice of the Peace Estelle Bérubé heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Cochrane, on December 3, 2024.

To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll free at 1-877-847-7667. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more information about unsolved cases, please visit ontario.ca/mnrftips.