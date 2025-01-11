Youth Hurt While Being Pulled On A GT Racer By A Vehicle In Ramara

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating an incident after a youth was injured while being pulled on a GT Racer, which sent them to hospital.

On January 10, 2024, at approximately 10:30 pm, Orillia OPP, Rama Police Service, Ramara Fire and EMS responded to an accident involving a 14-year-old youth that was runover by a vehicle that was pulling a GT Racer. A youth was transported to a local hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries and the driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old male from Ramara Township was charged with the following Provincial offences:

Drive motor vehicle – Perform Stunt

Careless Driving

Novice driver – B.A.C above zero

Drive motor vehicle with liquor readily available

Obstruct plate

